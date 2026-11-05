🚔 Montgomery Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Montgomery has some solid options right now if you’re called to safety and security work. Here are several roles from entry-level security to federal officer careers.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.93/hour (overnight shifts)

You’ll monitor cameras, alarms, and radios at a commercial real estate site, dispatch officers, log incidents, and help tenants and visitors. Good fit if you have 2+ years of security experience, are comfortable with computers, and don’t mind 10 PM – 6 AM shifts.

Employer: Aldridge Electric

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time (salary role)

Full-time (salary role) Pay: $70,000 – $90,000/year

This is a professional safety role supporting major infrastructure projects. You’ll lead safety trainings, job-site inspections, and hazard analysis, and help drive an “Incident & Injury Free” culture. Best for someone with a degree in Occupational Safety/related field and construction safety/OSHA knowledge who’s willing to travel to job sites.

Employer: Alabama Middle Probation and Pretrial Services Office

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Permanent, full-time federal position

Pay: $51,419 – $116,394/year (CL 25–28)

Application window: Open until filled

You’ll investigate defendants, write presentence reports, supervise offenders in the community, and testify in federal court. Requires a bachelor’s degree (criminal justice, psychology, sociology, etc.) plus specialized experience in areas like probation, pretrial, counseling, or criminal investigations. Includes federal benefits and law enforcement retirement; must meet age and fitness standards and qualify to carry a firearm.

Employer: Security Engineers, Inc.

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Part-time, flex

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7 AM – 11 AM (must also be able to work weekends)

(must also be able to work weekends) Pay: $15.98 – $17.00/hour

Great if you want part-time armed security work with steady morning hours. You’ll patrol on foot, monitor access points, respond to alarms, write reports on a tablet, and enforce site rules. Must be 21+, have a valid pistol permit, and pass armed training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—public safety roles open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.