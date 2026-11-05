🏭 Montgomery, AL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $70K–$100K Roles

Montgomery’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, especially in auto parts, water heaters, and logistics. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Location: Moody, AL (listed under Montgomery, AL area)

Moody, AL (listed under area) Salary: $32–$35/hr + $3/hr shift differential + retention bonuses

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 8 PM–6 AM)

Work as a Manual Machinist on large lathes and boring mills, holding tight tolerances and reading blueprints. Great fit if you have 3+ years machinist experience and want strong pay, bonuses, and full benefits in a 4x10 schedule.

Employer: Premier Tech Growers and Consumers

Location: Montgomery, AL

Salary: Not listed (includes $1,000 sign-on bonus )

Not listed (includes ) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Run and program CNC mills, bending and laser machines in a clean, climate‑controlled shop. Comes with early‑start benefits (health, dental, vision after 30 days), 401(k) match, and ongoing skills training.

Employer: Ju-Young

Location: Montgomery, AL

Salary: $70,000–$100,000/year

Type: Full-time, on-site

Two roles at a Korean automotive parts manufacturer: one in equipment maintenance/production engineering, one as an injection molding technician. Both need 5+ years’ experience, strong English for customer issues, and offer relocation assistance.

Employer: Ju-Young

Location: Montgomery, AL

Salary: $70,000–$100,000/year

Type: Full-time, on-site

Openings for a Quality Team member (2+ years auto quality, APQP/PPAP a plus) and a Development Team member (project and cost work with OEM/Tier 1). Both roles support new projects, customer claims, and launch activities, with relocation assistance.

Employer: Ju-Young

Location: Montgomery, AL

Salary: $70,000–$100,000/year

Type: Full-time, on-site

Lead the production team to hit customer schedules, manage daily output, and oversee operators. Best for someone with 8+ years in auto parts or manufacturing and comfortable managing people; relocation assistance is available.

Employer: Rheem Manufacturing Company

Location: Montgomery, AL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Front‑line team lead role in the Water Heater Division, assigning work, training team members, and tracking quality, safety, and productivity. Good step up if you have 1+ year manufacturing/warehouse experience and want leadership duties on the floor.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Montgomery, AL

Salary: $17.38/hour + overtime

Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday evenings

Entry‑level warehouse job wrapping pallets and keeping the dock clean, with a path to Night Selector roles. Benefits start day one (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP) and there’s paid training and overtime.

Employer: Rheem Manufacturing

Location: Montgomery, AL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Fix and rework improperly assembled water heaters, replace components, and complete all paperwork and scrap reports. Ideal if you have 1 year heater line assembly experience, are detail‑oriented, and comfortable with physical work in a busy plant.

Employer: Trigo Group

Location: Montgomery, AL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (listed as Other), 1st & 2nd shift openings

Be the on‑site quality representative between an OEM and suppliers: handle quality issues, audits, and claims, and coordinate sorting/rework. Great for someone with Tier 1 automotive and process control experience who likes customer‑facing problem solving.

Employer: Rheem Manufacturing

Location: Montgomery, AL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Operate forklifts/power trucks to move materials safely, do daily equipment checks, and support production. Requires a lift truck license or ability to get certified, plus comfort with repetitive lifting and a hot, noisy plant.

Employer: Rheem Manufacturing

Location: Montgomery, AL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Set up and run power presses, change dies, and measure parts to spec using calipers and gauges. Good match if you’re self‑directed, can handle heavy lifting, and are willing to complete press, LOTO, and lift‑truck training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s hunting for a better shift or pay bump.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.