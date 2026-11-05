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🏭 Montgomery, AL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $70K–$100K Roles
Montgomery’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, especially in auto parts, water heaters, and logistics. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open today.
Machinist – 2nd Shift (4x10s) – $32–$35/hr + Bonus
- Employer: Ingersoll Rand
- Location: Moody, AL (listed under Montgomery, AL area)
- Salary: $32–$35/hr + $3/hr shift differential + retention bonuses
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 8 PM–6 AM)
Work as a Manual Machinist on large lathes and boring mills, holding tight tolerances and reading blueprints. Great fit if you have 3+ years machinist experience and want strong pay, bonuses, and full benefits in a 4x10 schedule.
CNC Machinist – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Premier Tech Growers and Consumers
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Salary: Not listed (includes $1,000 sign-on bonus)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
Run and program CNC mills, bending and laser machines in a clean, climate‑controlled shop. Comes with early‑start benefits (health, dental, vision after 30 days), 401(k) match, and ongoing skills training.
Automotive Plant – Maintenance / Production Engineering & Injection Molding Tech
- Employer: Ju-Young
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Salary: $70,000–$100,000/year
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Two roles at a Korean automotive parts manufacturer: one in equipment maintenance/production engineering, one as an injection molding technician. Both need 5+ years’ experience, strong English for customer issues, and offer relocation assistance.
Automotive Plant – Quality Team & Development Team
- Employer: Ju-Young
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Salary: $70,000–$100,000/year
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Openings for a Quality Team member (2+ years auto quality, APQP/PPAP a plus) and a Development Team member (project and cost work with OEM/Tier 1). Both roles support new projects, customer claims, and launch activities, with relocation assistance.
Automotive Plant – Production Team Leader
- Employer: Ju-Young
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Salary: $70,000–$100,000/year
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Lead the production team to hit customer schedules, manage daily output, and oversee operators. Best for someone with 8+ years in auto parts or manufacturing and comfortable managing people; relocation assistance is available.
Working Leader IV – Water Heater Production
- Employer: Rheem Manufacturing Company
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Front‑line team lead role in the Water Heater Division, assigning work, training team members, and tracking quality, safety, and productivity. Good step up if you have 1+ year manufacturing/warehouse experience and want leadership duties on the floor.
Warehouse Pallet Wrapper – $17.38/hr, Night Shift
- Employer: US Foods
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Salary: $17.38/hour + overtime
- Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday evenings
Entry‑level warehouse job wrapping pallets and keeping the dock clean, with a path to Night Selector roles. Benefits start day one (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP) and there’s paid training and overtime.
Rework Employee – Water Heaters
- Employer: Rheem Manufacturing
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Fix and rework improperly assembled water heaters, replace components, and complete all paperwork and scrap reports. Ideal if you have 1 year heater line assembly experience, are detail‑oriented, and comfortable with physical work in a busy plant.
Quality Resident Liaison / Automotive Liaison
- Employer: Trigo Group
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time (listed as Other), 1st & 2nd shift openings
Be the on‑site quality representative between an OEM and suppliers: handle quality issues, audits, and claims, and coordinate sorting/rework. Great for someone with Tier 1 automotive and process control experience who likes customer‑facing problem solving.
Power Truck Operator – Water Heater Division
- Employer: Rheem Manufacturing
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Operate forklifts/power trucks to move materials safely, do daily equipment checks, and support production. Requires a lift truck license or ability to get certified, plus comfort with repetitive lifting and a hot, noisy plant.
Press Cell Operator – Water Heating
- Employer: Rheem Manufacturing
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Set up and run power presses, change dies, and measure parts to spec using calipers and gauges. Good match if you’re self‑directed, can handle heavy lifting, and are willing to complete press, LOTO, and lift‑truck training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s hunting for a better shift or pay bump.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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