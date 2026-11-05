🏥 Montgomery, AL Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Great Openings

Montgomery’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and travel roles. If you’re in patient care, lab work, or pharmacy, there’s something here for almost every skill level.

Employer: Baptist Health – Central Alabama

Baptist Health – Central Alabama Location: Baptist Medical Center East, Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports new moms and babies on the postpartum unit, helping RNs and LPNs with routine, non‑complex patient care. Great fit if you have CNA/HOSA training or prior patient care experience and want to grow inside a large health system.

Employer: Baptist Health – Central Alabama

Baptist Health – Central Alabama Location: Baptist Medical Center East, Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bachelor’s degree and ASCP certification required. You’ll run lab analyses, troubleshoot unusual results, and work closely with providers in a busy hospital lab setting.

Employer: TMC: Therapy Management Corporation

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead resident assessments, care plans, and documentation in a skilled nursing facility. Ideal for an Alabama‑licensed RN who likes coordinating care and working with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Montgomery, AL (Travel Assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Estimated Pay: $1,984 per week

Med‑Surg travel contract with strong perks: day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, per diem, and license reimbursement. Good for RNs who want flexibility, adventure, and solid weekly pay.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Work in a fast‑paced retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions and support patients. Training is provided; high school diploma is preferred but not required, and this part‑time role still offers access to a range of benefits.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 851 Ann St, Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $98,000 – $172,000/year (for 40 hrs/week; prorated for fewer hours)

Provide direct patient counseling, immunizations, and prescription verification in a high‑volume community pharmacy. Comes with bonus potential, 401(k), stock purchase, paid education (Live Better U), and full health benefits.

Employer: EyeCare Partners

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients choose and fit glasses and contacts while supporting their eye care needs. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, maternity leave, and employee discounts.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Montgomery, AL (Travel Assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Estimated Pay: $2,576 per week

Day‑shift CT Tech contract with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support. Great if you’re an experienced CT Tech wanting travel pay while working in a new market.

Employer: Jackson Hospital

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Not listed (hospital role)

Not listed (hospital role) Salary: Not listed

Perform blood draws for patients from neonate to geriatric, handle specimens, and support lab and nursing staff. Requires high school diploma and completion of a phlebotomy or medical/nursing program; 1–2 years’ experience preferred.

Employer: Jackson Hospital

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Focus on receiving and processing lab specimens, managing orders in the lab computer system, and supporting front desk and phone coverage. High school diploma required; phlebotomy knowledge and customer service skills are a plus.

Employer: TMC

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands‑on nursing care in a skilled nursing facility. You’ll need a valid Alabama LPN license and experience in an SNF setting.

Employer: TMC

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend clinical skills with outreach by assessing potential SNF residents, coordinating admissions, and building relationships with hospitals and providers. Requires an active Alabama RN license and 2–3+ years of clinical experience.

Employer: TMC

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time (weekend, 12‑hr shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Weekend RN supervisor role in a skilled nursing facility, working Friday–Sunday, 7a–7p or 7p–7a. Perfect if you want condensed workweeks and have Alabama RN license plus SNF experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in your application while it’s fresh. Montgomery’s healthcare employers are busy right now—this is a good moment to make a move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.