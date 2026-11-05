👔 Montgomery AL Executive Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Montgomery’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially around big construction and community services. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Aldridge Electric

Aldridge Electric Location: Montgomery, AL (onsite, may require relocation)

(onsite, may require relocation) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $210,000/year + potential bonus

Lead a major mission-critical infrastructure project and be the key decision-maker from planning through closeout. This is a high-impact role for someone with 15+ years in construction/engineering management who wants top pay, strong benefits, and a chance to run a flagship project.

Employer: Stelic

Location: Montgomery, AL (full-time onsite)

(full-time onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $160,000/year

Extras: Subsistence up to $5,000/month, relocation up to $10,000, performance bonuses

Own the schedule for a large data center build, using Primavera P6 to keep design, procurement, construction, and commissioning on track. Great fit if you have 5+ years scheduling big capital projects and want strong pay, relocation help, and solid benefits.

Employer: SAFE HANDS HEALTHCARE SERVICES LLC

Location: Montgomery, AL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35,000 – $45,000/year

Lead programs that support people with disabilities and underserved communities, managing staff, budgets, and community partnerships. Good match if you have social services leadership experience and want a mission-driven role with direct impact in Montgomery.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on growth paths and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.