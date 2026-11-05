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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around Montgomery, AL
Montgomery’s retail scene is busy right now – from big box stores to local shops, there are plenty of ways to earn steady hours and grow your skills with customers.
Below are several solid openings in customer service and retail across the city, with both part-time and full-time options.
Bakery Team Member
Employer: The Fresh Market
Location: Montgomery, AL
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Help in the bakery and other departments while giving guests a warm, “specialty grocery” experience. Standout perks include a 30% team member discount, early wage access, and full benefits options if eligible.
Apparel Team Supervisor
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4407
Location: 10710 Chantilly Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36117
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19–$32/hour + possible premiums and incentives
Lead the apparel area, keep racks organized, and coach associates on great customer service. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and tuition-paid education (Live Better U).
Seasonal Holiday Retail Assistant Manager – Eastdale Mall
Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
Location: Eastdale Mall, Montgomery, AL
Type: Part-time / Seasonal
Pay: Not listed
Help run the Santa photo set, lead a seasonal team, and keep the operation fun and smooth for families. Good fit if you want short-term leadership experience and flexible holiday hours.
Seasonal Holiday Sales Associate – Eastdale Mall
Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
Location: Eastdale Mall, Montgomery, AL
Type: Part-time / Seasonal
Pay: Not listed
Welcome families, take photos, and sell photo packages on the Santa set. Photography experience isn’t required, and you get flexible shifts plus some fun holiday perks for your own family.
Salesperson
Employer: Advance Auto Parts
Location: Montgomery, AL
Type: Full-time (position can be part-time or full-time)
Pay: Not listed
Entry-level auto parts sales role helping DIY customers in-store and by phone. You’ll learn basic automotive systems, do light installs like batteries and wipers, and keep inventory and the store in shape.
Retail District Manager – Unassigned
Employer: Dollar General
Location: Montgomery, AL (multi-store district)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Multi-unit leadership role overseeing store performance, staffing, merchandising, and P&L across a district. Best for someone with 4+ years multi-unit retail management and strong financial and people skills.
Member Service Representative
Employer: Hope Enterprise Corporation / Hope Credit Union
Location: Montgomery, AL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Front-line credit union role opening accounts, solving member issues, and cross-selling services. Good if you want banking/finance experience while serving under-resourced communities.
Assistant Manager II
Employer: Family Dollar
Location: 2525 Madison Ave, Montgomery, AL 36107
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Support daily store operations, help lead associates, and handle tasks from merchandising to deposits. Comes with medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance for long-term growth.
Traveling Merchandiser
Employer: Core-Mark International
Location: Based in Montgomery, AL (about 80% travel to stores)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18–$21/hour + phone & car allowance, mileage
Drive your own vehicle to retail locations to stock, face, and reset displays using planograms. Includes Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, and PTO, ideal if you like working independently on the road.
Customer Experience Representative – Montgomery Airport
Employer: National Car Rental / Alamo (Enterprise Mobility)
Location: Montgomery Regional Airport, 4437 Selma Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36108
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17/hour
Help travelers at the rental counter with contracts, upgrades, and returns. Includes PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts, with set 10am–8pm shift patterns.
Meat/Produce Team Associate
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #930
Location: 3801 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116
Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)
Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible premiums and incentives
Keep meat and produce stocked, fresh, and food-safe while helping customers in the Fresh area. Includes access to Walmart benefits and paid education programs, even for part-timers.
Deli/Bakery Team Associate
Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #4691
Location: 8035 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116
Type: Part-time (Opening, Morning)
Pay: $16–$29/hour + possible premiums and incentives
Prepare deli and bakery items, serve customers at the counter, and keep the area clean and safe. Great if you like early shifts and hands-on food prep with strong benefits.
Retail Team Leader
Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.
Location: Montgomery, AL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Zone Team Leader/keyholder role overseeing part of the sales floor, merchandising, and associate performance. Offers medical, dental, vision after 90 days, 401(k) with match, and 20% discount.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
Employer: AutoZone
Location: Montgomery, AL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Lead sales and team performance in an AutoZone store, focusing on customer service, inventory, and commercial accounts. Comes with 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Retail Freight Associate
Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Location: Montgomery, AL
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Help unload trucks, move freight to the floor, and keep the receiving area organized. Good fit if you like backroom/stock work and want a store discount and growth potential.
Customer Service Representative
Employer: Ignite Promotions, Inc.
Location: Montgomery, AL (on-site)
Type: Not specified (in-person)
Pay: $18.69–$22.53/hour
Handle customer questions by phone, email, and chat, and help with orders and issue resolution. Solid option if you have 1+ year of customer service experience and want office-style work.
Cashier and Stock Fill Up
Employer: 1026 BLVD INC
Location: Montgomery, AL (in-person)
Type: Not specified (about 35 hours/week)
Pay: $9.50–$10.50/hour
Split your time between the register and stocking shelves, plus some basic warehouse-style tasks. Good entry-level role if you’re building cashier and inventory skills.
Retail Sales Representative
Employer: Metro by T-Mobile (authorized dealer)
Location: Montgomery, AL (in-person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $13.50–$22.00/hour
Help customers pick phones and plans, demo devices, and use digital tools to show coverage and features. Includes 401(k), health insurance, employee discount, and on-the-job training.
Team Lead – Vaughn Rd
Employer: Tidal Wave Auto Spa
Location: Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
Type: Part-time (some full-time options mentioned)
Pay: $15.00/hour + weekly commission potential
Lead by example at a busy car wash—help customers, guide cars onto the conveyor, and assist with opening/closing and light maintenance. Offers flexible scheduling, PTO, and health/401(k) eligibility after waiting periods.
Retail Area Development Coordinator – MTG
Employer: Buffalo Rock Company
Location: Montgomery, AL (up to 80% travel to retail accounts)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Route-based sales/merchandising role selling in new products, checking displays, and servicing accounts weekly. Great if you want field sales experience and don’t mind physical work and travel.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—retail roles in Montgomery tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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