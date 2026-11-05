🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around Montgomery, AL

Montgomery’s retail scene is busy right now – from big box stores to local shops, there are plenty of ways to earn steady hours and grow your skills with customers.

Below are several solid openings in customer service and retail across the city, with both part-time and full-time options.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help in the bakery and other departments while giving guests a warm, “specialty grocery” experience. Standout perks include a 30% team member discount, early wage access, and full benefits options if eligible.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4407

Location: 10710 Chantilly Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36117

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$32/hour + possible premiums and incentives

Lead the apparel area, keep racks organized, and coach associates on great customer service. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and tuition-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Eastdale Mall, Montgomery, AL

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Help run the Santa photo set, lead a seasonal team, and keep the operation fun and smooth for families. Good fit if you want short-term leadership experience and flexible holiday hours.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Eastdale Mall, Montgomery, AL

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Welcome families, take photos, and sell photo packages on the Santa set. Photography experience isn’t required, and you get flexible shifts plus some fun holiday perks for your own family.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time (position can be part-time or full-time)

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level auto parts sales role helping DIY customers in-store and by phone. You’ll learn basic automotive systems, do light installs like batteries and wipers, and keep inventory and the store in shape.

Employer: Dollar General

Location: Montgomery, AL (multi-store district)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Multi-unit leadership role overseeing store performance, staffing, merchandising, and P&L across a district. Best for someone with 4+ years multi-unit retail management and strong financial and people skills.

Employer: Hope Enterprise Corporation / Hope Credit Union

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line credit union role opening accounts, solving member issues, and cross-selling services. Good if you want banking/finance experience while serving under-resourced communities.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 2525 Madison Ave, Montgomery, AL 36107

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support daily store operations, help lead associates, and handle tasks from merchandising to deposits. Comes with medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance for long-term growth.

Employer: Core-Mark International

Location: Based in Montgomery, AL (about 80% travel to stores)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$21/hour + phone & car allowance, mileage

Drive your own vehicle to retail locations to stock, face, and reset displays using planograms. Includes Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, and PTO, ideal if you like working independently on the road.

Employer: National Car Rental / Alamo (Enterprise Mobility)

Location: Montgomery Regional Airport, 4437 Selma Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36108

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

Help travelers at the rental counter with contracts, upgrades, and returns. Includes PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts, with set 10am–8pm shift patterns.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #930

Location: 3801 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116

Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible premiums and incentives

Keep meat and produce stocked, fresh, and food-safe while helping customers in the Fresh area. Includes access to Walmart benefits and paid education programs, even for part-timers.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #4691

Location: 8035 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116

Type: Part-time (Opening, Morning)

Pay: $16–$29/hour + possible premiums and incentives

Prepare deli and bakery items, serve customers at the counter, and keep the area clean and safe. Great if you like early shifts and hands-on food prep with strong benefits.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Zone Team Leader/keyholder role overseeing part of the sales floor, merchandising, and associate performance. Offers medical, dental, vision after 90 days, 401(k) with match, and 20% discount.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead sales and team performance in an AutoZone store, focusing on customer service, inventory, and commercial accounts. Comes with 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help unload trucks, move freight to the floor, and keep the receiving area organized. Good fit if you like backroom/stock work and want a store discount and growth potential.

Employer: Ignite Promotions, Inc.

Location: Montgomery, AL (on-site)

Type: Not specified (in-person)

Pay: $18.69–$22.53/hour

Handle customer questions by phone, email, and chat, and help with orders and issue resolution. Solid option if you have 1+ year of customer service experience and want office-style work.

Employer: 1026 BLVD INC

Location: Montgomery, AL (in-person)

Type: Not specified (about 35 hours/week)

Pay: $9.50–$10.50/hour

Split your time between the register and stocking shelves, plus some basic warehouse-style tasks. Good entry-level role if you’re building cashier and inventory skills.

Employer: Metro by T-Mobile (authorized dealer)

Location: Montgomery, AL (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50–$22.00/hour

Help customers pick phones and plans, demo devices, and use digital tools to show coverage and features. Includes 401(k), health insurance, employee discount, and on-the-job training.

Employer: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Location: Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL

Type: Part-time (some full-time options mentioned)

Pay: $15.00/hour + weekly commission potential

Lead by example at a busy car wash—help customers, guide cars onto the conveyor, and assist with opening/closing and light maintenance. Offers flexible scheduling, PTO, and health/401(k) eligibility after waiting periods.

Employer: Buffalo Rock Company

Location: Montgomery, AL (up to 80% travel to retail accounts)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Route-based sales/merchandising role selling in new products, checking displays, and servicing accounts weekly. Great if you want field sales experience and don’t mind physical work and travel.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—retail roles in Montgomery tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.