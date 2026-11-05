🏗️ Montgomery Engineering Roles with Multiple $75K+ Openings

Montgomery’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around data centers and high‑tech builds. If you’ve got QA/QC or drone/UAS skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Contract

Pay: $100.00 – $110.00/hour (overtime eligible)

Serve as an independent quality rep on large connectivity installation projects (pathways, cabling, network systems) for mission‑critical facilities. You’ll run on‑site inspections, manage issues in Autodesk Construction Cloud, verify test results, and deliver detailed QA/QC reports from start through closeout.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Contract

Pay: $80.00 – $95.00/hour (overtime eligible)

Lead and refine QA/QC programs for data centers or other mission‑critical builds, from reviewing MEP/controls submittals to auditing contractors and supporting commissioning. Good fit if you have 5+ years QA/QC on complex projects and like building dashboards, processes, and standards that keep big jobs on track.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Montgomery, AL (role can be based anywhere in the U.S.)

Type: Full‑time

Salary Range: $75,300 – $103,500/year

Plan and fly commercial UAS missions on large data center and advanced manufacturing projects, capturing imagery, LiDAR, and mapping data for BIM/VDC and digital twins. Ideal if you hold an FAA Part 107, have 3+ years of commercial drone experience, and enjoy turning flight data into clear maps, models, and progress visuals.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and benefits, and similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.