💰 Multiple Accounting & Finance Openings Around Montgomery

Montgomery has some solid options right now if you like numbers, details, and helping people with money. Here are several accounting and finance roles worth a look.

Employer: OWL Services

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a billing team that supports a nationwide service company working 24/7 with big commercial clients. You’ll oversee daily billing operations, coach staff, track KPIs, and drive process improvements, with solid benefits like 10 paid holidays, flexible time off, 401(k) match, and health/dental/vision.

Employer: Bankers Life (part of CNO Financial Group)

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission-based with bonuses and incentives)

Entry path into financial advising and wealth management—no finance background required. They cover your Life & Health coursework, help you prep for the SIE® exam with a $2,000 bonus upon completion, and offer mentorship, tech tools, and uncapped commissions, renewals, and bonuses.

Employer: MAX Credit Union

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like organizing details and working with clients. You’ll support Wealth Advisors with client meeting prep, CRM updates, scheduling, compliance records, and onboarding, plus track investment and insurance cases and help spot cross-sell opportunities.

Employer: Hyundai Motor Company (HMMA)

Location: Montgomery, AL

Type: Not listed

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on finance role inside an automotive plant, focused on cost analysis, budgeting, and month-end close. You’ll work with SAP, unit cost systems, inventory reserves, and margin reports, helping the plant hit its financial goals; Excel skills are key, and a bachelor’s in accounting is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.