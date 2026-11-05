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💰 Multiple Accounting & Finance Openings Around Montgomery
Montgomery has some solid options right now if you like numbers, details, and helping people with money. Here are several accounting and finance roles worth a look.
Billing Supervisor
Employer: OWL Services
Location: Montgomery, AL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a billing team that supports a nationwide service company working 24/7 with big commercial clients. You’ll oversee daily billing operations, coach staff, track KPIs, and drive process improvements, with solid benefits like 10 paid holidays, flexible time off, 401(k) match, and health/dental/vision.
Wealth Management Trainee
Employer: Bankers Life (part of CNO Financial Group)
Location: Montgomery, AL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (commission-based with bonuses and incentives)
Entry path into financial advising and wealth management—no finance background required. They cover your Life & Health coursework, help you prep for the SIE® exam with a $2,000 bonus upon completion, and offer mentorship, tech tools, and uncapped commissions, renewals, and bonuses.
Wealth Coordinator I
Employer: MAX Credit Union
Location: Montgomery, AL
Type: Not listed (likely full-time)
Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you like organizing details and working with clients. You’ll support Wealth Advisors with client meeting prep, CRM updates, scheduling, compliance records, and onboarding, plus track investment and insurance cases and help spot cross-sell opportunities.
Specialist – Finance (Cost Optimization)
Employer: Hyundai Motor Company (HMMA)
Location: Montgomery, AL
Type: Not listed
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on finance role inside an automotive plant, focused on cost analysis, budgeting, and month-end close. You’ll work with SAP, unit cost systems, inventory reserves, and margin reports, helping the plant hit its financial goals; Excel skills are key, and a bachelor’s in accounting is preferred.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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