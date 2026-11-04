💰 Free Nov. 4 session on farm & ranch business tax credits

💰 Learn about farm & ranch tax credits on Nov. 4

Montezuma County farmers, ranchers, and other business owners can learn how to save money with Colorado’s Enterprise Zone tax credits.

Join the Enterprise Zone Business Tax Credit Information Session on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 11 AM–1 PM at First National Bank Cortez, 2258 East Main Street, Cortez, CO.

The session is free, includes lunch (thanks to the LOR Foundation), and can also be attended remotely via Zoom. Pre‑registration is recommended, and lunch is only guaranteed for those who sign up in advance.

The Good Food Collective will also share info on other tax credits for agricultural businesses.

👉 Register: https://tinyurl.com/eztraining-cortez

A Zoom link will be emailed after you register.

Questions? Contact Helen West at hwest@cortezco.gov or (970) 331-0213.

Anyone may attend, but this session is geared toward the agricultural industry. A small‑business‑focused session will be held on October 21, 2026, 11 AM–1 PM at Cortez City Hall.