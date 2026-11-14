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🚌 Montevideo, MN Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes
Montevideo has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like steady routes, customer contact, and being home daily.
Here are a few good picks in Transportation around Montevideo, MN:
Route Service Representative (4-Day Workweek)
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Montevideo, MN
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $45,000 – $90,000/year (base + commission)
Drive a Cintas truck on a set route, delivering uniforms and facility products to business customers. This role stands out for its 4-day workweek, no nights or weekends for most reps, strong training, and bonus potential.
Route Driver
- Employer: Culligan Ultrapure
- Location: Montevideo, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Deliver 5-gallon water bottles and salt bags to homes and businesses while building relationships with regular customers. Expect a 4.5-day workweek (Fridays off at noon), steady physical activity, and benefits like health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and education assistance.
If you like staying active, talking with people, and being done by dinner, these routes are worth a look. Click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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