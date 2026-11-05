🏥 Montevideo, MN Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Montevideo, MN is steady right now, with options from clinic leadership roles to flexible travel contracts and entry-level pharmacy work.

Here are several solid picks worth a look:

Employer: Medcor

Medcor Location: Employer-based clinic in Marshall, MN (commutable from Montevideo)

Employer-based clinic in (commutable from Montevideo) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Four 10-hour shifts, Tuesday–Friday, 6:00 AM–4:00 PM

Four 10-hour shifts, Pay: $68.00–$75.00 per hour

Independent FNP/PA role with no nights, no weekends, no on-call and a consistent 4-day workweek. You’ll run an onsite clinic providing primary care, urgent care, and occupational health, with relocation assistance and full benefits.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Montevideo, MN

Type: Travel contract

Duration: 13 weeks , 36 hours/week , 12-hour day or night shifts

, , 12-hour shifts Estimated Pay: $2,164 per week (based on posted bill rate; may vary)

Med-Surg RN contract at a critical access hospital, ideal if you have 2+ years MS experience and a MN license. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1858

Location: 3001 E Highway 7, Montevideo, MN 56265

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Shifts: Opening, Morning

Pay: $16–$29 per hour, plus possible premium pay and performance incentives

Front-line pharmacy role helping customers with prescriptions and health needs. Offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and access to Live Better U, where Walmart pays 100% of tuition for approved education programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast and refresh often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.