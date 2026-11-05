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Monterey Park
Weekly Thursday Farmers Market at Barnes Park
4 days ago
The Monterey Park Farmers Market takes place every Thursday from 4–9 p.m. at Barnes Park, 350 S. McPherrin Ave. Families, friends, and neighbors are invited to shop local produce and goods during these weekly evening hours.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Monterey Park (Official)
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