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⚠️ Highway 68 overnight lane controls delayed by rain
⚠️ Highway 68 night work postponed; new date TBD
Overnight road work on Highway 68 in Monterey County, between David Ave. and Highway 1, has been postponed due to rain.
The work was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 20, but Caltrans will announce a new start date later.
When the project does begin, expect:
- One-way reversing traffic control from 9 pm to 5 am
- Grinding, trenching, and plating about 0.10 miles east of Scenic Drive Overcrossing
- Traffic loop installation at David Ave. and between Highway 1 and CHOMP
- Up to 10-minute delays and overnight noise in nearby areas
Watch for message and directional signs in the work zone.
For updates and live road info, check https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or follow @CaltransD5 on X, Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) on Facebook, and Caltrans_D5 on Instagram.
More Info: Overnight One-Way Reversing Traffic Control for Gr...
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