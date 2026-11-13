Yoga Salinas in Salinas has joined Rainbow Connections’ Network of LGBTQ+ Affirming Care, offering a community-centered, inclusive space for LGBTQ+ transitional-age youth and their families. The studio at 44 Plaza Circle in the Star Market Shopping Center provides gentle and beginner-friendly classes, restorative and Yin yoga, prenatal and postpartum yoga, flow classes, and workshops that support stress management, connection, and overall wellbeing for young people across Monterey County.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Monterey County Behavioral Health Bureau