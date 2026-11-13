⚠️ Water board to review winter prep, fees, and reservoir plans

The Monterey County Water Resources Agency Board of Directors has a meeting scheduled (date not clearly listed on this page) with a full agenda of water-related items.

Topics include:

A winter preparedness overview of how the agency is getting ready for the upcoming winter season.

of how the agency is getting ready for the upcoming winter season. A proposed $175,000 increase to a contract with TCB Industrial, Inc. , bringing it to $815,000 for repairs and maintenance at the Nacimiento Dam Hydroelectric Power Plant .

to a contract with , bringing it to for repairs and maintenance at the . Adoption of the 2027 meeting calendars for the Board and its committees.

for the Board and its committees. A change to the Nacimiento 3A & 3B grazing lease to add Sinclair Livestock, Inc. as an additional lessee.

to add as an additional lessee. Recommended groundwater monitoring regulatory fees for FY 2026–27 , including: $36.41 per non-de minimis well for annual registration renewal $64.82 per non-de minimis well for groundwater extraction reporting $196.13 per non-de minimis well for groundwater level monitoring $130.76 per non-de minimis well for groundwater quality monitoring

, including: Updates on reservoir storage and releases, Salinas Valley water conditions, and an Interim Operations Plan for San Antonio and Nacimiento reservoirs.

Residents who rely on wells, farm, or follow local water policy may want to attend or track the Board’s decisions.