Beach hazards and coastal flooding in Monterey Bay

The National Weather Service warns of coastal flooding and dangerous surf for Southern Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast. A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 6 AM this morning to 1 PM PST Monday. A beach hazards statement is in effect from 5 AM Thursday to 7 PM PST Saturday with breaking waves of 12 to 16 ft and a higher risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

High tides may flood low spots, damage coastal areas, and close some roads. Water and waves will reach farther up the beach than normal and can sweep over jetties, rocks, and piers without warning, pulling people into the sea. People should stay off jetties, piers, and rocks, remain out of the water during the hazard times, and watch local surf and tide forecasts. High tide times and heights will change by up to 90 minutes along the coast and inside the bay.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®