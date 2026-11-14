Monterey’s hospitality scene is busy year-round, and local spots are hiring now. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Salty Seal

The Salty Seal Location: Monterey, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Other

Other Pay: $16.90 – $18.50 per hour

Bring the energy behind the bar at a busy local spot. You’ll mix cocktails, pour beer and wine, use the Toast POS system, and keep the bar clean and stocked. Food handler and RBS certifications are required.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc

Location: Monterey, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour

Cook nutritious meals for residents in a long-term care setting. This role offers steady hours, hands-on training, and benefits like free telemedicine, prescription discounts, and career development support.

Employer: Highgate (Monterey Beach Hotel)

(Monterey Beach Hotel) Location: Monterey, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly (rate not listed)

Keep guest rooms and hallways clean and welcoming at a beachfront hotel. This job is active and physical, and comes with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.