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Pacific Grove
📅 Holiday Used Book Crawl across 4 local libraries Dec 3–6
13 days ago
📅 Holiday Used Book Crawl: 4 Library Sales, Dec 3–6
Love books and cozy holiday vibes? From December 3–6, four local Friends of the Library groups are teaming up for a Holiday Used Book Crawl with great deals on gently used books, seasonal treats, and gift certificates.
Pacific Grove sale
St. Mary's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 146 12th St, Pacific Grove
- Thu Dec 3: 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
- Fri Dec 4: 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
- Sat Dec 5: 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.
Other stops:
- Monterey Public Library Community Room, 625 Pacific St, Monterey
- Thu Dec 3: 3:00–6:00 p.m.
- Fri–Sat Dec 4–5: 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
- Marina Library, 190 Seaside Cir, Marina
- Fri–Sat Dec 4–5: 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
- Sun Dec 6: 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.
- Sunset Center Book Room, San Carlos & 10th, Carmel-by-the-Sea
- Thu Dec 3: 3:00–5:00 p.m.
- Sat Dec 5: 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.
Questions or want to get involved? Email info@investinmpl.org.
More Info: The Holiday Used Book Crawl is Back!
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