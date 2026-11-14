📅 Holiday Used Book Crawl: 4 Library Sales, Dec 3–6

Love books and cozy holiday vibes? From December 3–6, four local Friends of the Library groups are teaming up for a Holiday Used Book Crawl with great deals on gently used books, seasonal treats, and gift certificates.

Pacific Grove sale

St. Mary's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 146 12th St, Pacific Grove

Thu Dec 3: 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Fri Dec 4: 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Sat Dec 5: 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Other stops:

Monterey Public Library Community Room, 625 Pacific St, Monterey Thu Dec 3: 3:00–6:00 p.m. Fri–Sat Dec 4–5: 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Marina Library, 190 Seaside Cir, Marina Fri–Sat Dec 4–5: 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Sun Dec 6: 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Sunset Center Book Room, San Carlos & 10th, Carmel-by-the-Sea Thu Dec 3: 3:00–5:00 p.m. Sat Dec 5: 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.



Questions or want to get involved? Email info@investinmpl.org.