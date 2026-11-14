🌊 High surf up to 50 ft is expected along the Monterey Peninsula from Friday evening through Sunday morning, with closures likely through Tuesday.

Where & closures

Beaches and coastal turnouts closed Friday evening–Sunday morning (very likely through Tuesday):

San Carlos Beach and McAbee Beach (City of Monterey)

and (City of Monterey) Coastal turnouts (City of Pacific Grove)

(City of Pacific Grove) Pebble Beach : beaches and coastal turnouts

: beaches and coastal turnouts Carmel River State Beach

Garrapata Beach

Point Lobos State Natural Reserve

Asilomar State Beach

Road impacts

17 Mile Drive : closed to visitors; some portions closed to residents.

: closed to visitors; some portions closed to residents. Highway 1 near Monastery Beach: may be temporarily closed if waves or debris reach the road.

Safety tips

Stay well back from the water, rocks, cliffs, and oceanfront trails.

from the water, rocks, cliffs, and oceanfront trails. Never turn your back on the ocean.

Keep children and pets away from hazardous areas.

away from hazardous areas. Do not enter the water to attempt a rescue — call 911.

Road info: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov and CHP at https://cad.chp.ca.gov.

Caltrans District 5 on X: @CaltransD5, Facebook: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5), Instagram: Caltrans_D5.