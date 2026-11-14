undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Monterey
🌊 High surf warning, beach & road closures on Monterey Peninsula
13 days ago
🌊 High surf up to 50 ft is expected along the Monterey Peninsula from Friday evening through Sunday morning, with closures likely through Tuesday.
Where & closures
Beaches and coastal turnouts closed Friday evening–Sunday morning (very likely through Tuesday):
- San Carlos Beach and McAbee Beach (City of Monterey)
- Coastal turnouts (City of Pacific Grove)
- Pebble Beach: beaches and coastal turnouts
- Carmel River State Beach
- Garrapata Beach
- Point Lobos State Natural Reserve
- Asilomar State Beach
Road impacts
- 17 Mile Drive: closed to visitors; some portions closed to residents.
- Highway 1 near Monastery Beach: may be temporarily closed if waves or debris reach the road.
Safety tips
- Stay well back from the water, rocks, cliffs, and oceanfront trails.
- Never turn your back on the ocean.
- Keep children and pets away from hazardous areas.
- Do not enter the water to attempt a rescue — call 911.
Road info: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov and CHP at https://cad.chp.ca.gov.
Caltrans District 5 on X: @CaltransD5, Facebook: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5), Instagram: Caltrans_D5.
More Info: Public Safety Agencies Urge Caution Ahead of Expec...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.