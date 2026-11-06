⚠️ MST Veterans Day bus schedule changes for Nov. 11

🚧 MST buses running on Saturday schedule for Veterans Day On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Monterey-Salinas Transit (MST) will run a Saturday schedule for Veterans Day. Routes that WILL run include: JAZZ A, JAZZ B, 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 18, 20, 23, 24, 28, 29, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 49, 61, 84, 91, 94, 95. Line 59 will run on its regular weekday schedule .

will run on its . No service on Lines 25, 40, 47 .

on . No South County Circulators (31, 32, 33, 34) on Nov. 11. Open on Nov. 11: MST phone lines: 1-888-MST-BUS1 (1-888-678-2871)

Customer service windows at The Bus Stop Shop in Monterey and Salinas Transit Center Closed Nov. 11 (reopen Thu, Nov. 12): Marina Transit Exchange

MST administrative offices in Monterey For more details or real-time arrivals, visit mst.org, call 1-888-MST-BUS1, text “Next [stop ID]” to 25370, use the Transit App, or Google Maps.

More Info: Monterey-Salinas Transit (MST) Bus Service on Vete...