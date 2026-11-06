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Monterey

⚠️ MST Veterans Day bus schedule changes for Nov. 11

8 days ago
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🚧 MST buses running on Saturday schedule for Veterans Day

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Monterey-Salinas Transit (MST) will run a Saturday schedule for Veterans Day.

Routes that WILL run include: JAZZ A, JAZZ B, 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 18, 20, 23, 24, 28, 29, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 49, 61, 84, 91, 94, 95.

  • Line 59 will run on its regular weekday schedule.
  • No service on Lines 25, 40, 47.
  • No South County Circulators (31, 32, 33, 34) on Nov. 11.

Open on Nov. 11:

  • MST phone lines: 1-888-MST-BUS1 (1-888-678-2871)
  • Customer service windows at The Bus Stop Shop in Monterey and Salinas Transit Center

Closed Nov. 11 (reopen Thu, Nov. 12):

  • Marina Transit Exchange
  • MST administrative offices in Monterey

For more details or real-time arrivals, visit mst.org, call 1-888-MST-BUS1, text “Next [stop ID]” to 25370, use the Transit App, or Google Maps.

More Info: Monterey-Salinas Transit (MST) Bus Service on Vete...

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