🚨 Boil water advisory lifted for Hwy 58, Aragon Rd, Hwy 665 & Island Rd

The boil water advisory has been lifted for about 1,719 customers on:

Hwy 58 (544–731 Hwy 58)

Aragon Rd (from 810 Aragon Rd to the end of Hwy 55)

All customers on Hwy 665 and Island Rd

Including Montegut Elementary School, Montegut Middle School, and Point-aux-Chenes Elementary School

Water pressure has been restored and bacteriological tests came back clear, so water in these areas is now safe to use normally.

If you live, work, or have kids at school in these areas, you no longer need to boil or disinfect your tap water. No further precautionary steps are required.

Advisory ID: BWA92-2026-11-11_HIGHWAY_58.