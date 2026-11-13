Firefighters found a stand-up paddleboard at the beach and are keeping it safe at the fire station. The owner is asked to contact the Montecito Fire Department to claim it.

To prove it is yours, you must describe the board, including brand, color, size, marks, accessories, or other unique features. You can email info@montecitofire.com or call 805-969-7762 to give these details so they can verify ownership and return the board to you.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Montecito Fire Department