Community input events for Montebello City Park

The City of Montebello is asking neighbors to share ideas for Montebello City Park. You can visit pop-up booths or fill out an online survey to say what you would like to see in this park in the future.

In-person events will be held at the Catherine Hensel Youth Center on Saturday, November 7 at 9:00 AM, at Montebello City Park on Monday, November 9 at 6:00 PM, Tuesday, November 10 at 6:00 PM, Monday, November 16 at 6:00 PM, and at the Montebello Senior Citizen Center on Tuesday, November 17 at 10:30 AM. You can also share your ideas online by completing the survey by Monday, November 23 using the links in the post.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Montebello