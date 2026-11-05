Lincoln Ave weekday closure for road work

Lincoln Avenue will be closed between Azalea Drive and San Gabriel Boulevard on weekdays while the Los Angeles Conservation Corps does landscaping and vegetation clearing. The closure is for safety of work crews and drivers.

The closure will run from Monday, November 9 to Tuesday, December 22, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday only, with no weekend closures. Drivers should plan extra time, use other routes, and follow all posted signs and directions from crews. Dates and times may change.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Montebello