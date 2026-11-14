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More Than Just Holiday Lights: Elmwood Park Zoo’s Wild Lights Returns Nov. 20 with a Full Season of Holiday Magic
By Helen Harris,12 days ago
The holiday season is about to get a whole lot brighter at Elmwood Park Zoo!. Wild Lights presented by Danella returns Friday, Nov. 20, transforming the Zoo into a dazzling winter wonderland filled with millions of twinkling lights, illuminated animals, festive entertainment, and unforgettable holiday experiences for the entire family.
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