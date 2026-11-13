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Tour Three Wedding Ballrooms in One Visit at Normandy Farm’s Bridal Showcase
By Michael-Paul Kidd,3 days ago
Three ballrooms, two Blue Bell venues, and one Sunday to see them all. Normandy Farm and The Belle at Blue Bell Country Club will host a bridal showcase on Nov. 29. Couples can compare three Montgomery County wedding spaces in person. A shuttle will run between the two properties. That makes it easy to fit all three tours into one visit.