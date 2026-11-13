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Glencairn Museum Celebrates Christmas with Castle Tours and World Nativities
By Helen Harris,3 days ago
Discover holiday traditions, explore a castle decorated for Christmas, and experience Nativity scenes from around the world during Christmas at Glencairn Museum, Nov. 27, 2026, through Jan. 24, 2027. Visitors can explore the holiday traditions of the Raymond and Mildred Pitcairn family, admire dozens of handcrafted Nativity scenes, and discover...
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