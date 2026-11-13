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North Montco Invites Working Adults to Explore New Cosmetology Career Opportunities
By Mark Hostutler,3 days ago
Changing careers doesn’t necessarily mean quitting your day job. North Montco Technical Career Center is exploring evening training options for adults interested in becoming licensed cosmetologists or sharing their expertise as cosmetology instructors. Designed with working adults in mind, these programs are being considered as a way to help...
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