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ZeroEyes Broadens Its Focus Beyond Gun Detection
By Michael-Paul Kidd,3 days ago
Conshohocken AI security company ZeroEyes announced a major expansion of its reach as demand for more advanced security solutions grows. ZeroEyes is broadening its platform beyond firearm detection, introducing new capabilities designed to enhance safety across a range of environments. The company, known for its AI-powered gun detection software, is now rolling out features such as knife detection, real-time threat geolocation, and expanded analytics tools.