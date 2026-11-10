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Montco Careers — Montgomery County Community College
By Helen Harris,5 days ago
Montgomery County Community College is accepting applications for two positions supporting the College’s technology infrastructure, educational programs, and campus community. The openings include a Data Systems Manager based in Blue Bell and a Part-Time Instructional Designer–Technologist serving the College’s Blue Bell and Pottstown campuses. Both roles offer...