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Villanova Chaplain Rev. Rob Hagan’s Nearly 30-Year Friendship With Pope Leo
By Jensen Toussaint,2 days ago
Long before the world knew him as Pope Leo XIV, Rev. Rob Hagan just called him Bob. The Drexel Hill native and longtime Villanova basketball chaplain has been friends with Robert Prevost for nearly three decades, a bond now in the spotlight as the Wildcats open their season in Rome, Jeff Neiburg reports for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
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