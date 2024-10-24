Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MONTCO.Today

    King of Prussia District Announces 10-Year Renewal as It Pursues Vision of Making KOP an Economic Powerhouse

    By Mark Hostutler,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Upper Merion townshipKing of PrussiaPublic infrastructureBusiness improvement districtProperty taxesUpper Merion

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    cigarman22
    12h ago
    Time to move......
    Buddy Max
    1d ago
    No objections were filed ? As a resident I didn't know about it, or probably many others. Since it was kop bid that was pushing the train in our town against public wishes. Yes linear park looks good. Bigger is not always better, I don't like the idea of them involved in zoning. How about some nice architecture instead of boxy buildings. And the village, though not much input was allowed is UGLY
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Embraces Fall with Harvest in the Plaza
    MONTCO.Today1 day ago
    How’d You Like to Make $2,500 for Eating A Wawa Gobbler?
    MONTCO.Today2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Pennsylvania Couple Win Pumpkin ‘Grower of the Year’ Title
    MONTCO.Today23 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    WSJ: Researchers At Health Institutions Like Penn Medicine Are Testing Vaccines to Prevent Cancer
    MONTCO.Today2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    King of Prussia’s Jason Karaban Talks Recovery After Downward Spiral, New Album
    MONTCO.Today3 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Hellerick’s Adventure Farm Celebrates Seven Generations with New Attractions
    MONTCO.Today7 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post11 hours ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA4 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Independence Blue Cross Presents Quality Cup Awards to Four Primary Care Groups
    MONTCO.Today7 days ago
    Outgoing East Union chief thanked for service; interim officer-in-charge appointed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Judge Slams Hammer on Upper Pottsgrove Open Space Project
    MONTCO.Today2 days ago
    The Art of LinkedIn Profiles: Tips to Stand Out in the Digital Ballroom
    MONTCO.Today8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy