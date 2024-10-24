Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MONTCO.Today

    Pennsylvania American Water Secures Two PENNVEST Loans and a Grant for Water and Wastewater Upgrades

    By Helen Harris,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    CommonwealthPennvest loansWater infrastructure upgradesWastewater system repairsPennsylvania American waterLead service line replacement

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Jonathan Zimmerman
    1d ago
    hey people wake up and smell the coffee. Why is it now all businesses have to do is apply for grants to upgrade their infrastructure from the government. don't you realize that you're getting hit with a double and sometimes triple whammy. first you get hit with a rate hike, second the company doesn't have to invest in their own infrastructure they get grants from the government which is YOUR tax dolly ars. n third if your area is hit with devastating weather FEMA comes in n fixes it for them using YOUR tax dollars again. IT use to be if a company wanted to expand or upgrade their infrastructure they used to use the own profits, n money they set aside in their budget for infrastructure. Now it's a win,win for the company
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Embraces Fall with Harvest in the Plaza
    MONTCO.Today1 day ago
    How’d You Like to Make $2,500 for Eating A Wawa Gobbler?
    MONTCO.Today2 days ago
    Maximize Your Fourth Quarter: Finish Strong with Courage and Clear Goals
    MONTCO.Today3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Pennsylvania Couple Win Pumpkin ‘Grower of the Year’ Title
    MONTCO.Today23 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post11 hours ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 hours ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy