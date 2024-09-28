Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MONTCO.Today

    Huge Planned Project in Wynnefield Would Essentially Create New Neighborhood in Philadelphia

    By Jensen Toussaint,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 13
    Add a Comment
    Matthew Tann
    1d ago
    Fabulous! I live in Wynnefield
    Ann Malmrose
    1d ago
    289K for a condo, and 499K for a townhome is way too expensive for me. This doesn’t seem like affordable housing to me. Sounds like gentrification
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pennsylvania dad 'playing on phone' while toddler son shoots himself with gun left on bed
    themirror.com3 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    'Embarrassing': J.D. Vance shakes hands in parking lot when sandwich shop won't let him in
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    ChristianaCare to Open 2 Micro-Hospitals in Delaware County
    DELCO.Today1 day ago
    New Hope’s Logan Inn Makes List of Top 13 Haunted Hotels in America
    MONTCO.Today3 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Master Street in North Philly now bears name of actress and city native Erika Alexander
    KYW News Radio2 days ago
    Phillies Lore: Unlucky Fan Sent to Norristown Hospital by Richie Ashburn Fouls
    MONTCO.Today1 day ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Pearl by David’s Aims for Exponential Growth with Elina Vilk at the Helm
    MONTCO.Today3 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    New Jersey couple in 'life-changing' Uber car wreck can't sue because their daughter used Uber Eats
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Pennsylvania Problem
    POLITICO3 days ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass1 day ago
    Rewriting Your Story: The A-Game Advantage
    MONTCO.Today6 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Wonderland’s Roy Gillian, From Havertown, Made Ocean City What It Is Today
    MONTCO.Today5 days ago
    TLC: Navigating Back-to-School Stress: A Guide for Teachers
    MONTCO.Today6 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    IBX Expands Member Options for Faster Access to Behavioral Health Services
    MONTCO.Today6 days ago
    Mill Creek Recreation Center officially renamed in Tiffany Fletcher's honor
    KYW News Radio2 days ago
    Golf Enthusiasts Rejoice: 14 Must-Visit Courses in Upper Darby
    chatsports.com2 days ago
    Valley Forge Casino Resort to Unveil New Food Hall in 2025, Featuring Global Cuisine
    MONTCO.Today8 hours ago
    Abandoned Mansion Owned By Phillies Owner, Bryn Mawr Resident John Middleton’s Son Covered in Graffiti
    MONTCO.Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy