Montclair’s hospitals are busy and hiring, especially for travel imaging pros and psych nurses. If you like strong pay and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Montclair, NJ

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

(13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts) Start: 11/30/2026

Pay: $3,258 per week

High-paying Cath Lab Tech contract with guaranteed hours, day 1 medical, dental, and vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and lots of stipends for housing, meals, and travel if you qualify. Requires 1+ year Cath Lab experience (no new grads) and offers strong clinical and 24/7 support.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Montclair, NJ

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts) Start: 11/30/2026

Pay: Estimated $2,211.56 per week

CT Tech travel role with flexible housing options, weekly direct deposit, and 401(k) with company match. Great if you want clear pay breakdowns and strong recruiter support while working 3x12s.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Montclair, NJ

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts) Start: 11/30/2026

Pay: $1,986 per week

Travel CT Tech contract with day 1 Cigna medical, MetLife dental and vision, license reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter. Good fit if you value strong support and simple, steady pay.

Employer: ARMStaffing

Location: Montclair, NJ

Type: Travel, Full-time (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week) Shift: Fri–Sun, 12:00 PM–12:00 AM

Start: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,260 per week

Weekend-focused CT Tech role at a busy community hospital doing 40–60 scans/day across inpatient, outpatient, and ER. Offers medical benefits and company-matched 401(k); ideal if you like stacking hours into three long shifts.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Montclair, NJ

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts) Start: 11/30/2026

Pay: $1,993 per week

CT Tech travel assignment with day one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel perks like per diems and rental car allowances. Good option if you want a relationship-focused agency and solid long-term support.

Employer: Talent4Health

Location: Montclair, NJ

Type: Travel, Full-time (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week) Shift: Fri–Sun, 12:00 PM–12:00 AM (3x12)

Start: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,404 per week

High-paying CT Tech contract at a busy two-scanner hospital with 40–60+ scans/day and a mix of ER, inpatient, and outpatient. Requires ARRT (R), BLS, and NJDEP Radiologic Technologist license; great if you want strong volume and weekend-only shifts.

Employer: Mountainside Medical Center

Location: Montclair, NJ

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Unit: Adult Psychiatric Inpatient

Pay: Rate based on experience and education (may include differentials/call pay)

Day-shift psych RN role in a 365-bed medical center with tuition help, PTO, and full health benefits. Requires an NJ RN license and BLS (within 14 days of hire); psych experience and BSN are preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these agencies can show you similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.