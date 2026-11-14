Montclair has a few solid transportation roles open right now, from hands-on auto tech work to a steady valet spot at the medical center.

Below are the standout openings this week.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care) Location: Montclair, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.42 – $58.73/hour, flat-rate pay

Lead the shop while handling advanced diagnostics, brakes, suspension, and electrical work. This role comes with paid ASE certifications, day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, and ongoing training to grow your career.

Employer: Onsight Healthcare

Location: Montclair, NJ – MOB Medical Parking Garage

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.92/hour + tips

Front-line valet role at a medical center, greeting patients and visitors, parking/retrieving cars, and helping with directions and mobility support. Expect steady weekday hours (Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm), benefits after 60 days, PTO, uniforms, and room to advance if you like healthcare settings.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.