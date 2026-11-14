Montclair’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big medical groups to in‑home care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Montclair, NJ

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $3,258 per week (40 hours, 10-hour day shifts)

(40 hours, 10-hour day shifts) Start date: 11/30/2026

High-paying travel role in a cath lab with guaranteed hours, day 1 medical, dental, and vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and lots of extra perks like lodging and meal stipends for those who qualify. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of cath lab experience and want strong support plus travel benefits.

Employer: Happy Hearts ABA

Location: Homes in and around Montclair, NJ (Cesar Grove area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$32 per hour , biweekly pay

, biweekly pay Bonuses: $100 sign-on bonus + $250 onboarding bonus

Work one-on-one with children with autism in their homes, with flexible scheduling, health, dental, and vision after 30 days (full-time), 401(k) after 3 months, PTO, and strong BCBA support. You’ll need an active RBT credential, reliable transportation, and a passion for doing ABA with care and empathy.

Employer: Summit Health / VillageMD

Location: Montclair, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.95 – $24.42 per hour

Join a large, physician-led pediatric practice where you’ll room patients, take vitals, manage EHR tasks, schedule tests and procedures, and help with referrals and admissions. Requires high school diploma, Medical Assistant certification, Heartsaver certification, and strong organization and communication skills, plus access to a full benefits package and 401(k) through VillageMD.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Montclair open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.