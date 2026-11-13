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Former Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller, New Jersey Education Association Focus of Federal Investigation, Politico Reports
By Corey McDonald,8 days ago
The New Jersey Education Association is under federal investigation for its use of union funds to boost former Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller’s 2025 gubernatorial candidacy, according to a Politico report. The report, citing four people with knowledge of the investigation, said the probe centers on the union’s use of...
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