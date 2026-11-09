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Wrestling Coach Scott Taught Lessons Beyond the Mat (Letter to the Editor)
By Montclair Local Letters and Opinion,5 days ago
I’m writing today to express our family’s gratitude for the Montclair Wrestling Recreation program and its coaches’ efforts to support the youth of Montclair. In particular we would like to recognize the contributions of Scott White who announced his retirement following a long counseling and coaching career within the Montclair Public School System and Recreation Council. In an ever evolving world, the coaches’ efforts provide much needed community and structure to our town’s youth. Their efforts support a wide swath of Montclair’s co-ed citizenry challenging them to commit, improve and excel in a demanding sport.