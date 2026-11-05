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Montclair School District Crafts 2027-28 Calendar as Board Members Weigh Whether to Open Schools on Election Day
By Corey McDonald,6 days ago
Montclair Public Schools officials are crafting the 2027-28 school year calendar, which should largely replicate the current school year’s, school district officials said. But some board members have questioned whether to open schools for Election Day 2027 as the prospects for relocating polling sites out of school buildings — a long-sought goal of the school district — prove increasingly unlikely next year.
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