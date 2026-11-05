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Montclair Comedy Festival Returns for Eight Days of Laughs, Nov. 14–21
By Announcement,4 days ago
The Montclair Comedy Festival returns Nov. 14-21 with eight days of stand-up, improv, sketch and musical comedy at four venues across Montclair. Now in its second year, the festival has expanded from three nights to eight, featuring 12 shows and two free workshops at DiRasa House of Diversified Arts, The MC Hotel, Montclair Brewery and RecRoom at Lackawanna Station.