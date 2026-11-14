Residents can drop off old electronics for free at an e-waste event on November 21 and 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Alma Hofman Parking Lot, 5201 Benito St, Montclair, CA 91763. Accepted items include TVs and monitors, computers and laptops, printers and scanners, keyboards and mice, cell phones and tablets, DVD players and VCRs, cables and chargers, and small kitchen appliances; batteries and light bulbs will not be accepted. For more information, contact the Montclair Chamber of Commerce at (909) 985-5104 or info@montclairchamber.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Montclair