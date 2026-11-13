Montara neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need furniture or storage, these local offers might be perfect for you.

Item: Mid-century modern daybed / sofa

Condition: In good condition, just needs a little cleaning and TLC. Owner notes it is quite heavy, so you’ll need to bring help to move it.

Details: Great for a guest room or lounging area. Free to anyone who can pick it up; contact the poster through Nextdoor to arrange pickup.

Location: Montara, CA (exact address shared after messaging the poster)

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Cart / large storage bin with lid, includes a blue container inside

Condition: Not specified, but offered as a usable storage piece

Details: Good for garage storage, toys, or outdoor gear. Comes with a lid and an inner container for organizing.

Location: 500 block of 7th Street, Montara, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Home decor and accessories)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Mirror, clothes rack, and shelves

Condition: Not described in detail; items are set out for pickup

Details: All items are FREE UNDER CARPORT, first come, first serve, no holds. Great for adding storage and a mirror to a bedroom, entryway, or garage.

Location: 1050 Date Street, Montara, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Montara tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out or swing by as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.