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American Football
6-Man playoffs: Grass Range-Winnett, Jordan to battle for championship spoils
By Montana Sports,4 days ago
A roundup of scores and highlights from the semifinal round of the 6-Man playoff football playoffs across the Treasure State on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 14
Grass Range-Winnett 64, West Yellowstone 42
Jordan 45, Power-Dutton-Brady 30Jordan tops Power-Dutton-Brady to advance to 6-Man title game
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 21
Jordan at Grass Range-Winnett
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