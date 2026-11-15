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A roundup of scores and highlights from the semifinal round of the 6-Man playoff football playoffs across the Treasure State on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 14

Grass Range-Winnett 64, West Yellowstone 42

Jordan 45, Power-Dutton-Brady 30

Jordan tops Power-Dutton-Brady to advance to 6-Man title game

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 21

Jordan at Grass Range-Winnett