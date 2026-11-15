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American Football
8-Man playoffs: Drummond-Philipsburg rolls; Choteau muscles into title game
By Montana Sports,4 days ago
A roundup of scores and highlights from the semifinal round of the 8-Man football playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026:
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 14
Choteau 18, Belt 16Choteau defeats Belt, advances to first championship game in almost four decades
Drummond-Philipsburg 42, Chinook 6Flint Creek cruises past Chinook, Titans advance to 8-Man championship for second straight season
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 21
Choteau at Drummond-Philipsburg