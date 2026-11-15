None

A roundup of scores and highlights from the semifinal round of the 8-Man football playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026:

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 14

Choteau 18, Belt 16

Choteau defeats Belt, advances to first championship game in almost four decades

Drummond-Philipsburg 42, Chinook 6

Flint Creek cruises past Chinook, Titans advance to 8-Man championship for second straight season

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 21

Choteau at Drummond-Philipsburg