Montana State's Addison Harris.

BOZEMAN — Montana State's upcoming women's basketball game at UNLV has been canceled.

The game was scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. Mountain time, but the Bobcats announced the cancellation Saturday afternoon, citing continuing travel complications from Friday's nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration due to telecommunications issues.

The stop on all U.S. flights lasted more than four hours Friday before being lifted at approximately 6:15 p.m. Mountain time.

According to MSU, the game against UNLV will be rescheduled for the 2027-28 season. Montana State's next game is scheduled for Thursday at Iowa.

Montana State's football team also ran into travel problems ahead of Saturday's game at Northern Colorado. The Bobcats were originally scheduled to depart from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Friday at 2 p.m. Instead, their charter flight to Cheyenne, Wyo., did not leave until nearly 7:30 p.m.

The Montana State-vs.-Northern Colorado game was originally scheduled for Saturday at noon, but now will kick off at 5 p.m.

