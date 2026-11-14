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MAYVILLE, N.D. — Mayville State (N.D.) collected 239 yards and four touchdowns on the ground Saturday in a 28-20 victory over Rocky Mountain College in Frontier Conference football.

It was the season finale for both teams. Rocky ended its first year under coach Randy Bandelow with a 5-5 overall record and a 4-2 mark in the Frontier East division. Mayville State ended 7-4 overall and 3-3 in the East.

The Battlin' Bears led 17-13 early in the fourth quarter but Payton McGregor and Karsten Lee each scored rushing touchdowns for Mayville State to provide enough cushion. Lee finished with a team-high 64 rushing yards and scored two TDs for the Comets.

Rocky was limited to 248 yards of total offense. Quarterback Garrett Deatherage threw for 95 yards. Ty Battle had 84 yards rushing and scored twice on the ground for the Bears. After a scoreless first quarter, Battle's 1-yard touchdown run helped put Rocky ahead 7-0.

Mayville rushed the ball 52 times to only 16 passing attempts. The Comets finished with 304 total offensive yards. Aiden Marcussen also had a rushing touchdown for Mayville.

