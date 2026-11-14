Your browser does not support the video tag.

Houston, of the Big 12 Conference, remained unbeaten with an 81-73 win over the Montana Lady Griz on Friday at Dahlberg Arena.

The Cougars built a 42-31 halftime lead and held off a close fourth quarter push from the Lady Griz, who scored 29 points in the fourth quarter.

Dom Nesland led Montana with 22 points and five assists, while Jocelyn Land added 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Gonzaga transfer Paige Lofing finished with 13 points for the Lady Griz.

Houston’s Esmeralda Enriquez led all scorers with 35 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

The loss drops Montana to 1-3, while Houston improves to 4-0.