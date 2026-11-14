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American Football
Class A playoffs: East Helena to 1st title game; Columbia Falls ends Sidney's hopes
By Montana Sports,12 days ago
A roundup of scores and highlights from the semifinal round of the Class A football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026:
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 13
Columbia Falls 34, Sidney 13
East Helena 28, Hamilton 14East Helena tops Hamilton, heads to first-ever football state title game
Championship
Friday, Nov. 20
East Helena at Columbia Falls, 7 p.m.