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A roundup of scores and highlights from the semifinal round of the Class B football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026:

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 13

Huntley Project 34, Three Forks 14

Huntley Project dominates 2nd half against Three Forks, advances to Class B Championship

Manhattan 34, Florence 14

Defending Class B champion Manhattan rolls past Florence, returns to title game

Championship

Friday, Nov. 20

Manhattan at Huntley Project, 7 p.m.