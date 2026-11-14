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American Football
Class B playoffs: Huntley Project, Manhattan to clash for championship
By Montana Sports,12 days ago
A roundup of scores and highlights from the semifinal round of the Class B football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026:
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 13
Huntley Project 34, Three Forks 14Huntley Project dominates 2nd half against Three Forks, advances to Class B Championship
Manhattan 34, Florence 14Defending Class B champion Manhattan rolls past Florence, returns to title game
Championship
Friday, Nov. 20
Manhattan at Huntley Project, 7 p.m.
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