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A roundup of scores and highlights from the semifinal round of the Class AA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026:

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 13

Gallatin 17, Billings West 3

Gallatin defense ices semifinal win over West, 17-3

Kalispell Glacier 14, Missoula Big Sky 6

Glacier fends off Big Sky in gritty 14-6 win for its fourth straight championship appearance

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 20

Gallatin at Kalispell Glacier, 7 p.m.