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American Football
Class AA playoffs: Kalispell Glacier back in title game; Gallatin gets over hump
By Montana Sports,12 days ago
A roundup of scores and highlights from the semifinal round of the Class AA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026:
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 13
Gallatin 17, Billings West 3Gallatin defense ices semifinal win over West, 17-3
Kalispell Glacier 14, Missoula Big Sky 6Glacier fends off Big Sky in gritty 14-6 win for its fourth straight championship appearance
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 20
Gallatin at Kalispell Glacier, 7 p.m.
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